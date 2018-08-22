News
Trump’s adviser: US sanctions on Iran more effective than expected
Trump’s adviser: US sanctions on Iran more effective than expected
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

US sanctions on Iran turned out to be more effective than expected, the US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton said in an interview to Reuters

According to him, US sanctions are already having a significant effect on Iran’s economy and on popular opinion inside Iran.

“I think the effects, the economic effects certainly, are even stronger than we anticipated. But Iranian activity in the region has continued to be belligerent: what they are doing in Iraq, what they are doing in Syria, what they are doing with Hezbollah in Lebanon, what they are doing in Yemen, what they have threatened to do in the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

US hopes that Europeans and European companies will understand that they have faced a choice between doing business with Iran and doing business with the U.S, he noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
