Armenian education minister: Anyone trying to bring school into politics will be punished

YEREVAN. – Should anyone influential try to bring school into politics will be strictly punished, Education Minister Arayik Harutyunyan said at Armavir regional government office during the discussion about preparations of upcoming academic year on Tuesday, August 21.
The discussion was led by Armenian minister of education Arayik Harutyunyan along with deputy governors Aleksandr Ghukasyan, Gagik Gabrielyan, Karen Grigoryan, representatives of Ministry of education and regional government and school principals of province.
The minister urged the principals to beware of and prevent any fundraising or acts of corruption maintaining the results of latest months. He reminded that schools are non-political institutions and the new government of Armenia is determined to keep schools away from politicization.
“Should any influential person try to engage the schools into political processes they will be strictly punished. I am a representative of a political party, and if any of my party members does something of the kind it will not be left unanswered. I kindly request all teachers and principals to inform the ministry and regional government of any attempts of engaging schools into politics. Be sure, you will have no problems. Instead, problems will occur for the person doing something of that sort,” said the minister.