Acting mayor: Yerevan Day will be celebrated with new mayor

Taron Margaryan has resigned as Mayor of Yerevan, our human relations are normal, activities at the city hall are going as normal, and there is no disruption or deviation.
Acting Mayor of Yerevan, Kamo Areyan, on Wednesday told about the abovementioned to reporters, at the opening ceremony of the Armenian-Chinese school.
Areyan informed that over the course of this time, he had met with Margaryan. “Our human relations haven’t frozen,” he added.
When asked which of the mayoral candidates he prefers, the acting mayor responded: “The [Yerevan Council of Elders’] elections are ahead [on September 23]; my vision is my secret.”
Areyan noted, however, that Yerevan Day—in October—will be celebrated with a new mayor.
And to the query as to whether he had asked Taron Margaryan why he had resigned as Mayor of Yerevan given that he had earlier stated that he would not step down, Kamo Areyan responded as follows, in particular: “There was no private talk with Taron Margaryan. He has given a thorough response; that’s a human move.”