Karabakh President receives Hayastan All-Armenian Fund delegation
Karabakh President receives Hayastan All-Armenian Fund delegation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Wednesday received the delegation from the Hayastan (Armenia) All-Armenian Fund, and led by Vardan Partamyan.

The implementation of a range of projects in Artsakh by this organization were discussed at the talk, Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

NKR Minister of State Grigori Martirosyan, and Minister of Urban Development Karen Shahramanyan also attended this meeting.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
