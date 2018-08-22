Karabakh President receives Hayastan All-Armenian Fund delegation

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Wednesday received the delegation from the Hayastan (Armenia) All-Armenian Fund, and led by Vardan Partamyan.
The implementation of a range of projects in Artsakh by this organization were discussed at the talk, Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
NKR Minister of State Grigori Martirosyan, and Minister of Urban Development Karen Shahramanyan also attended this meeting.