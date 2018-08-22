UK Embassy: Chevening Scholarships are open for Armenian students from August 6

YEREVAN. – Applications for the 2019/2020 Chevening Scholarships – UK government's global scholarship program are open from 6 August, British Embassy Yerevan’s Charge’ d’affairs Alison Chick told reporters on Wednesday.
Chevening provides fully-funded scholarships to study at the UK universities, and this year’s deadline for applications is November 6.
“Chevening Scholarships is really important tool for deepening of relations between Armenia and the UK. Chevening is an opportunity for Armenian students to share experiences with other students and to be ambassadors of Armenia in UK,” Alison Chick said.
It is required for Chevening alumni to come back to their native country and to work there for two years.
“I am confident that all will return and will play an important role in their country,” Chick said.
In turn, Mariam Baghdasaryan, Political Support Officer at British Embassy Yerevan, said that the main requirements of the Scholarships is to be Armenian citizen, to have at least two years of working experience, to work and live in Armenia for two years after graduating, and to receive an offer from the UK university.
All applicants must demonstrate that they have fulfilled the Chevening English language requirement by 11 July 2019. This means they can either pass TOEFL or IELTS test and get sufficient score. In case of TOEFL minimum score is 79 and 6.5 in case of IELTS.
Mariam Baghdasaryan added that the scholarship covers education costs even for Cambridge and Oxford that are also included in the list of universities.