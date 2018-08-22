News
Armenia ex-police chief’s brother charged for making murder threat
Armenia ex-police chief's brother charged for making murder threat
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of a criminal case which the Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia is investigating, charges have been brought against Karen Gasparyan—the brother of previous Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan, for threatening to kill Avetik Sargsyan.

According to the respective indictment, an argument occurred between Karen Gasparyan and Kotayk Province resident Avetik Sargsyan on July 8, and over the latter’s daughter watering Gasparyan’s vehicle on the Vardavar festival, the SIS informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

On the same day—and under the pretext of clarifying the matter and to reconcile, Gasparyan invited Sargsyan to his summer residence in Kotayk village where, however, he demanded from Sargsyan to kneel and apologize for swearing at him. But Sargsyan refused to do so.

Subsequently—and to exact revenge upon Sargsyan for swearing at him, Gasparyan threatened to kill him with a firearm.

As a result, Sargsyan came to his knees and apologized to him.

A signature bond to not leaving Armenia has been selected as Karen Gasparyan’s precautionary measure.

The investigation is still in progress.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
