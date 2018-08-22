Ambassador: Today is a memorable day for Armenian-Chinese relations (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Today is a memorable day in the history of the Armenian-Chinese relations, said Chinese Ambassador to Armenia Tian Erlong during the opening of the Armenian-Chinese Friendship School on Wednesday (PHOTOS).
According to him, the construction of the Friendship School, which was erected with the large Chinese support, was successfully completed.
“The school with in-depth study of the Chinese language is important for the strengthening of humanitarian ties between the two countries,” the ambassador said.
The ambassador thanked the builders, the Ministry of Education and Science and the Yerevan City Hall.
“Although our countries are at a great distance from each other, they are known for their rich culture, and we have much in common in terms of traditions,” Erlong noted.
The Ambassador of China highlighted the attention of the Armenian government to the development of the education and cooperation between Armenia and China.
According to Tian Erlong, the number of students studying Chinese in Armenia is growing, and dozens of young people are educated in China every year with the help of scholarships from the Chinese government.