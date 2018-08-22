News
Wednesday
August 22
Bolton: No timetable for Trump’s Mideast peace plan
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser said Wednesday there was no timetable for releasing the administration’s much-anticipated Mideast peace plan, AP reported.

John Bolton said a “lot of progress” has been made, but he refused to say what the plan entailed or when it may be publicized. The Trump administration recently began staffing its Mideast policy team ahead of the plan’s expected release.

Trump officials have long promised the most comprehensive package ever put forward toward resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Palestinians have indicated they consider it a non-starter given Trump’s bias toward Israel and his unilateral recognition of Jerusalem as its capital.
