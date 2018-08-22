News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 22
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
UK undertakes US commitment to reconfigure nuclear reactor in Arak
UK undertakes US commitment to reconfigure nuclear reactor in Arak
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Economics

The UK has assumed part of the US commitment in the working group for the reconfiguration of a nuclear reactor in heavy water in Arak, said the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Ali Akbar Salehi, Mehr reported. 

Noting that all nuclear activities are going according to plan, Salehi added that “despite the United States' exit from Iran nuclear deal, neither exploration, research and development nor construction of new power plants faces any problem.”

According to him, efforts are now being made to produce medicines and build hospitals based on nuclear energy.

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) further said that reinstated US sanctions have not affected Iran’s nuclear activities, noting “most of our projects are either domesticated or are being carried out in cooperation with a country like Russia, which is doing well in fulfilling its commitments.”

He noted that the second power plant in Bushehr, saying “the plant is currently going ahead of the schedule and we hope that the second power plant will become operational in the next six years, and two years after the second power, the third plant comes on stream as well.”
 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Trump’s adviser: US sanctions on Iran more effective than expected
“I think the effects, the economic effects certainly, are even stronger than we anticipated…
Iran: US new anti-Iran measure titled Iran Action Group is against all international laws
The measure is rather a psychological, economic war, but it will lead to nowhere...
 Bolton: Preventing Iran's acquisition of nuclear weapons is US top priority
Israel has no better friend than the U.S…
Iran FM: US has addiction to sanctions on Iran
“We felt that the United States had learned that at least as far as Iran is concerned…
Putin: It is extremely important to preserve Iranian nuclear deal
Putin assured that he would discuss the situation with Merkel...
 Zarif: Trump's withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal isolates US
The US is trying to create a psychological atmosphere...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news