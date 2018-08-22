UK undertakes US commitment to reconfigure nuclear reactor in Arak

The UK has assumed part of the US commitment in the working group for the reconfiguration of a nuclear reactor in heavy water in Arak, said the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Ali Akbar Salehi, Mehr reported.

Noting that all nuclear activities are going according to plan, Salehi added that “despite the United States' exit from Iran nuclear deal, neither exploration, research and development nor construction of new power plants faces any problem.”

According to him, efforts are now being made to produce medicines and build hospitals based on nuclear energy.

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) further said that reinstated US sanctions have not affected Iran’s nuclear activities, noting “most of our projects are either domesticated or are being carried out in cooperation with a country like Russia, which is doing well in fulfilling its commitments.”

He noted that the second power plant in Bushehr, saying “the plant is currently going ahead of the schedule and we hope that the second power plant will become operational in the next six years, and two years after the second power, the third plant comes on stream as well.”

