Armenian PM: Transitional justice is universally recognized tool

YEREVAN. – Transitional justice is a universally recognized tool, the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters on Wednesday.

His remark came at the opening ceremony of the Armenian-Chinese Friendship School.

“Why am I talking about this right now? I mention it because there are specific situations when law enforcement bodies report that, for example, there are millions of dollars on people’s accounts and it is obvious that they got this money through criminal means. But our current criminal legal regulations create serious obstacles in order to find out the origin of these sums and return them,” Pashinyan added.

Earlier, the Prime Minister said during the rally on August 17, that only $ 30 million was on the account of one person.

Asked to reveal the name of the person, Pashinyan replied that he had no right to disclose the secrets of the preliminary investigation.