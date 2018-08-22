News
PM on Armenia constitutional amendments: There is no only one option to solution
PM on Armenia constitutional amendments: There is no only one option to solution
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The institute of referendum should be strengthened very much in Armenia; there needs to be matters that are resolved through referendum.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told about the aforesaid to reporters, at Wednesday’s opening ceremony of the Armenian-Chinese school.

“Because our society saw that it can make decisions,” he added. “And now it should not carry out a revolution constantly, but we need to create institutes which will enable the public [to decide on] on key issues.”

Asked when he plans to put to a referendum the constitutional amendment on the dissolution of the National Assembly, Pashinyan responded as follows, in particular: “It’s not that there is only one option to the solution. (…). We must realize that the people’s triumph is irreversible. (…). People in Armenia will not allow the return of corruption, unlawfulness, permissiveness [for the privileged].”
