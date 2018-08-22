News
Ucom suggests watching sports events over Setanta TV channels
Ucom suggests watching sports events over Setanta TV channels
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

Till September 15 all U!TV subscribers, regardless of their subscription packages’ type, have the opportunity of watching Setanta Sports HD and Setanta Sports Plus HD TV channels.

By pressing the 139th button sports fans will switch to Setanta Sports HD TV-channel, where the 24-hour airing includes Spain, Italy, France, Scotland football championships, NHL hockey championship, “UFC fights without rules” , sports documentaries and TV-shows, as well as box.

By pressing the 138th button the football and sports fans will switch to the Setanta Sports Plus HD TV-channel, the 24-hour broadcast of which offers Italian, German football leagues, England Cup, English League Cup, NHL hockey championship, mixed martial art, NBA basketball championship, Formula 1 racing, boxing, “UFC fights without rules” , sports programs. 

The above-mentioned two TV-channels present over 1000 sports events throughout the year, including those of Belgian Football League, Formula E, Top 14 Rugby, ATP 250 and Master Series tennis events.

TV viewers may add these TV channels to their favorites’ list, if they like them.

 

 

 

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
