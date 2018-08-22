Elon Musk explains why he deleted his Instagram account

Elon Musk has offered an explanation via Twitter why he has quit Instagram, Business Insider reported.
"Instagram is so thirsty, yet gives you Death by Water," Musk tweeted in response to a question about what drove him to delete his account on the social media platform.
Musk also tweeted an alternative explanation: "Didn't 'like' it".
Musk's Instagram account, which had more than 8 million followers, disappeared in the early hours of Monday morning.
The deactivation of the account came soon after rapper Azealia Banks posted a series of messages about Musk on her Instagram account, demanding in a series of updates that the billionaire returns her phone. She also threatened to call the police.
A spokesman for Musk said: "Elon doesn't know Azealia Banks. He doesn't have her phone and neither do his lawyers."