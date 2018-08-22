News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 22
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Dollar starts gaining value in Armenia
Dollar starts gaining value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 482.90/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.14 from Tuesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 559.63 (up by AMD 3.49), that of one British pound totaled AMD 622.36 (up by AMD 3.41), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.14 (down by AMD 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 229.55, AMD 18,490.21 and AMD 12,342.85, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
New airline to fly to, from Yerevan international airport
The flights will start on October 1…
 Dollar is falling in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, increased in the country…
 Armenian government to improve small aviation industry in Armenia
The officials got informed about the services of Gyumri-Moscow flights by Russia's Pobeda Airlines…
Dollar drops to some extent in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, increased in the country…
 Armenia PM: We had double-digit economic activity index in July
This is a country where one can work, earn, and develop in a legitimate and level playing field…
 National venture fund to be created in Armenia
Creation of several funds for this model will attract start-ups from all around the world…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news