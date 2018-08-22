PM: Chinese language presence in Armenia is not only civilizational but also economic necessity (PHOTOS)

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday attended the official opening of the Armenian-Chinese Friendship School, in capital city Yerevan (PHOTOS).
“I see a huge historic meaning in the fact that today the national flags of Armenia and China are waving side by side,” Pashinyan said, in particular, in his welcoming remarks at the event. “Armenia and China have numerous common interests. (…). The presence of Chinese language in Armenia is not only a civilizational, but also an economic necessity.”
Chinese Ambassador Tian Erlong, for his part, noted that this day is memorable in the history of Armenian-Chinese bilateral relations.
Subsequently, PM Pashinyan toured the Armenian-Chinese Friendship School.
Also, the Armenian PM and the Chinese ambassador signed and exchanged the certificates of Honorary Guest at the opening of the Armenian-Chinese Friendship School.
The total value of this exclusive Armenian-Chinese educational project is more than $12 million.
Museum of China will also function at the Armenian-Chinese Friendship School.