NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 22.08.2018

The official opening ceremony of the Armenian-Chinese Friendship School was held in Yerevan.

The event has brought together Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, China’s Ambassador to Armenia Tian Erlong other guests.

Speaking during the event, China’s ambassador called August 22 a memorable day in the history of the Armenian-Chinese relations.

The Russian frontier guards at the Artashat border guard detachment division have detected five Afghan citizens, who illegally crossed the Armenian state border from the Araks River.

It was found out that all detainees are members of the same family, and they were heading to European Union countries in search of better living conditions. They said they had crossed the Armenian state border due to getting lost.

The Armenian Ambassador to Ukraine Andranik Manukyan announced his decision to resign.

In his statement on Facebook, the ambassador said he had appealed to Yerevan several times in recent years with a request to withdraw him from the post, but his request was rejected.

“I sincerely believe that it's time to provide an opportunity for the young to grow and express themselves. I hope that this time I'll get a positive answer,” Manukyan wrote on Facebook.

Philippe, King of Belgium, and his family are in Armenia.

According to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, since the Belgian royal family’s visit to Armenia is private, no other details can be provided.

It is only noted, however, that there was no invitation by the MFA.

Armenian citizens were affected in a road accident in Tbilisi as two vehicles crashed on Wednesday.

The two passengers of the Zhiguli were hospitalized, whereas the four passengers of the Mercedes received medical treatment on the spot and declined from being hospitalized.

It is the second car accident involving Armenians in Georgia this week.