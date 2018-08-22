News
Armenian MFA has no information about resignation by Armenian ambassador to Ukraine
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Ministry does not have information in connection with the resignation handed over by Andranik Manukyan, Armenian ambassador to Ukraine.

“Appointment and withdrawal of ambassadors is a normal process. The procedure of recalling ambassadors from the diplomatic service in foreign countries is regulated by the law on diplomatic service which is available to everyone. The Foreign Ministry has no Information in connection with submitting resignation,” acting spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
