Vice president of Abkhazia resigns

Abkhazia's Vice-President Vitaly Gabnia made a statement on resignation at a press conference, Apsnypress reported.



In a statement, Vitaly Gabnia explained the reasons for this step and "placed emphasis". According to him, the reason for the resignation was the incident that occurred on Saturday, August 18. The vice president said that during a meeting with a group of people, one of its participants hit him in the back.



"There is nothing in this act of a man! The Abkhaz does not even shoot at the enemy, when he is without weapons. If such people think of themselves as heroes, then something has broken down in our genetic code. I do not exclude that this action was a provocation, knocking me out of action on the eve of the autumn, with a view to a coup announced on October 7-9, "- said Gabniya.



At the same time, Vitaly Gabniya stated that there is no political component in his resignation: "In power, or not, I remain on the same side of friends and comrades."