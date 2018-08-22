Putin: Meeting with Trump was useful

U.S. economic sanctions against Russia are senseless, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday, voicing hope that Washington will eventually agree to a constructive dialogue, AP reported.
Speaking after talks with Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto in Sochi, Putin described last month’s Helsinki summit with U.S. President Donald Trump as positive, but blamed Trump’s administration for continuing to hit Russia with sanctions.
“As for our meeting with Trump, I view it as positive and useful,” Putin said. “No one expected that all disputed issues could be settled during a two-hour meeting, but a direct conversation and exchange of opinions are always useful.”
Putin noted that “it’s not just the position of the U.S. president, but that of the so-called establishment, the ruling class in the broad sense of the word which matters.”
He said the U.S. restrictions are “counterproductive and senseless, especially against such country as Russia,” adding that Moscow expects Washington to realize their uselessness and engage in constructive cooperation.