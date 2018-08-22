Armenian Deputy PM receives Deputy Director General of Israel’s MFA

YEREVAN.- Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received Deputy Director General and Director of the Eurasia Department of the Foreign Ministry of Israel Alexander Ben-Zvi, the Office of the Deputy PM reported.

Greeting the guest, Mher Grigoryan highlighted the continuous development of relations between the two states and referred to the main directions with great potential for bilateral cooperation.

Alexander Ben-Zvi, thanking for the reception, introduced to the Deputy PM of Armenia the achievement of Israel in the spheres of economy, high technologies and agriculture and emphasized the readiness of Israel for exchange of experience in the mentioned spheres.

The interlocutors highlighted the creation of favorable conditions for business, and particularly start-ups for the economic development of a country, outlining the future opportunities and prospects for Armenian-Israeli cooperation in this context. The Armenian Deputy PM and the Deputy Director General of Israel’s Foreign Ministry highlighted the necessity of establishing business ties between the two states.