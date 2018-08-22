Pashinyan: High-tech should become the locomotive of economy

YEREVAN.- Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan emphasized during a live broadcast on Facebook that positive changes are going on in Armenia’s economy and hoped that the economic indexes will further improve.
Pashinyan noted that the index of economic activation grew by 9.6% in June, 2018 and 11.1% in July.
According to him, there are several models of economic development, one of them - the government creates conditions, and the model chooses the market.
The PM stressed that high-tech should become the locomotive of economy.
According to Pashinyan, today there is already interest in production of panels for solar stations, TV sets, household appliances.