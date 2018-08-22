News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 23
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Pashinyan: Income tax will be reduced
Pashinyan: Income tax will be reduced
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN.- The Government of Armenia discusses the issue of making amendments in the Tax Code that assumes simplification of taxation process and decrease of income tax, PM Pashinyan announced in a live broadcast via Facebook.

‘At the moment we discuss the issue of making amendments in the Tax code. Quite a great deal of work has been done in that direction. We must pursue the path of simplifying taxation process and reduction of income tax. I do not want to make a very concrete announcement at the moment because there are a number of scenarios leading to that. I just clearly say that we will reduce income tax”, the PM noted.

He added that there will be changes also in the legislation of public procurements and serious reforms will be carried out in public management system.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian government approves amendments to Water Code
Small hydropower plants cause significant damage to nature...
 Armenia parliament to hold special session on August 28
The amount of water to be released from Lake Sevan will be on the agenda…
 Armenia Premier: Mining is locomotive of our economic growth
And this can’t be considered acceptable to our government…
 Pashinyan: Armenia's economy should be aimed at export
Armenian market is, unfortunately, small...
 Dollar starts gaining value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also rose in the country…
 New airline to fly to, from Yerevan international airport
The flights will start on October 1…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news