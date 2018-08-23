Pashinyan: We will define symbolic taxes for small businesses

YEREVAN.- Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has tasked tax bodies to carry our mild administration with micro-businesses and productions.
“This is my approach. I want to say that there will be a very important change in the Tax Code that will support small business. We will define symbolic taxes for small businesses with 24 million AMD turnover annually. In fact, it will be tax free. I am speaking about turnover tax. In a way, micro business will be granted with tax privileges”, Pashinyan announced in a live broadcast via Facebook.