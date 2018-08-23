News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 23
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Pashinyan: We will define symbolic taxes for small businesses
Pashinyan: We will define symbolic taxes for small businesses
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN.- Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has tasked tax bodies to carry our mild administration with micro-businesses and productions. 

“This is my approach. I want to say that there will be a very important change in the Tax Code that will support small business. We will define symbolic taxes for small businesses with 24 million AMD turnover annually. In fact, it will be tax free. I am speaking about turnover tax. In a way, micro business will be granted with tax privileges”, Pashinyan announced in a live broadcast via Facebook.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news