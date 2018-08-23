Merkel’s South Caucasus visit agenda is announced

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday will travel to the South Caucasus countries: Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan for a three-day visit.
Within the framework of her trip, she will hold talks with the leaders of these three countries, and discuss security issues, bilateral relations, the regional situation, and economy, reported Russian News Agency TASS.
On Friday afternoon, the German chancellor will arrive in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan where talks are scheduled with President Armen Sarkissian, and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
A German government source said when Pashinyan became the head of the government as a result of large-scale demonstrations in Armenia, a “positive agenda” was seen in relations between the two countries.
“In our view, now is a good time to visit this country,” they said in Berlin.
While in Armenia, Merkel will meet also with the Catholicos of All Armenians, and visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial.
On Saturday, the German chancellor will leave for Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, where she will hold talks with President Ilham Aliyev, and discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.
In addition, as noted by the German government, the chancellor will also raise several complicated matters. The reason for this is the recent scandal over Azerbaijan declaring Bundestag member Albert Weiler persona non grata for visiting Artsakh, and not permitting him to enter Azerbaijan.