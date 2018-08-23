Newspaper: New Armenia ambassadors, new policy?

YEREVAN. – A large number of ambassadors will be recalled to the Republic of Armenia (RA), since the ambassadors who implemented the foreign policy program of third President Serzh Sargsyan cannot implement Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s policy, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.
“Our sources say that the deputy foreign ministers will be appointed ambassador to various countries (…). [But deputy FM] Shavarsh Kocharyan will remain in office, since, despite his advanced age, he is considered the most informed person along the lines of the Karabakh talks.
“The ambassador to Italy and, naturally, to the Vatican—[Serzh Sargsyan’s son-in-law] Mikayel Minasyan—will be recalled. Even though ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan was appointed in 2017, most probably he also will be recalled (...). Ara Sahakyan, the RA ambassador to Kazakhstan, also will return to Armenia. The ambassador’s position in Great Britain is still vacant. From the old, RA ambassador to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan, RA ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan, [and] probably ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian will continue to hold office.
“MFA spokesperson Tigran Balayan also will be appointed ambassador; they are speaking about the Netherlands (…). Foreign minister’s adviser Vahagn Atabekyan (…) also will be appointed ambassador—to any Francophone country. And most importantly, the RA ambassador to the US will also change; prime minister’s aide Varuzhan Nersesyan will be appointed ambassador [to this country],” wrote Hraparak.