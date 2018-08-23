US introduces 25% tariffs on Chinese goods worth $16 billion

The US introduced on Thursday 25% tariffs on the Chinese goods worth $16 billion.

“At 12.01 a.m. EDT on Thursday, the U.S. began collecting additional 25 percent duties on 279 Chinese import product categories identified by U.S. Trade Representative,” CNBC reported.

The duties introduced on Thursday are the second part of the 25% tariffs announced by Lighthizer for Chinese goods imported from China worth $50 billion. The first part of duties was introduced on July 6.

The US President Donald Trump noted the decision was made amid the illicit appropriation by Chinese enterprises of American intellectual property and technology, as well as the use of unfair trade practices by Beijing.

According to Trump, the new measures of the US administration will help to eliminate the US deficit in bilateral trade with China.