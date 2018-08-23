News
Thursday
August 23
Armenian PM receives ARF delegation from Lebanon
Armenian PM receives ARF delegation from Lebanon
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received a delegation of the central committee of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation from Lebanon led by the deputy of the Lebanese Parliament Hakob Bagratuni, ARF press service reported.

The delegation included Lebanese Tourism Minister Avetis Kitanyan and member of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun Central Committee Raffi Ashkaryan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the people’s positive responses and expectations from the velvet revolution, as well as the determination of the diaspora to stand up for its defense.

The delegation declared its readiness to contribute to the development of economic, social, political, cultural and tourist ties between Armenia and Lebanon.

The prime minister, in turn, highlighted the need for dialogue and cooperation in combining politically healthy forces for the benefit of the success of the revolution.
