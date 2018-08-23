News
Thursday
August 23
News
Thursday
August 23
Armenia citizen detained at Moscow airport customs
Armenia citizen detained at Moscow airport customs
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Close to 250 packs of chewing tobacco were confiscated at the customs service of Moscow Domodedovo Airport, from an Armenian citizen who had arrived from the Swedish capital city of Stockholm, the service  informed, reported Moskva.

According to the respective statement, 240 packs of chewing tobacco were found in this Armenian citizen’s luggage. The man said he had purchased the chewing tobacco in the Swedish wholesale market, and for personal use.

A case on committing an administrative offense has been filed against this Armenian citizen.
