Armenia PM: Each and every job seeker should see to himself
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has made clarifications on some statements he had made during Wednesday evening’s livestream from his Facebook page, and with respect to the country’s economic policy.

“An important reaction to yesterday’s livestream: More and more employers claim that they need qualified specialists, and they can’t find [them] already a long time,” Pashinyan on Thursday wrote on Facebook. “There are jobs in Armenia, but, sadly, our [Armenia’s] education system and our self-education system are not adapted to the needs of the labor market.

“This is a problem which the government should see to. But, also, each and every job seeker should see to himself.

“Excuse me for saying so. I, for example, see to myself every day.”
This text available in   Հայերեն
