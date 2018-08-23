News
Thursday
August 23
News
Armenia Premier: Mining is locomotive of our economic growth
Armenia Premier: Mining is locomotive of our economic growth
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

It’s a fact that today mining is the locomotive of our economic growth, and this can’t be considered acceptable to our government.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated the aforesaid at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting. He noted this during the discussion of the draft decision on approving the list of events that ensure the implementation of the concept for the development of the country’s mining industry.

“One of our government’s important tasks is to change the model of economic growth [in Armenia],” Pashinyan said, “that is, the citizens of the Republic of Armenia don’t sense on themselves the impact of that economic growth.”

The PM added that all the measures need to be taken to set greater oversight on Armenia’s mining industry, so that the country’s public senses that this national treasure is used in a way that both the state and the public get from it as much benefits as they need to get.

Subsequently, the government adopted the aforementioned draft decision.
This text available in   Հայերեն
