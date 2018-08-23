News
Thursday
August 23
News
Armenia revenue committee to give shadow economy assessment in 20 domains
Armenia revenue committee to give shadow economy assessment in 20 domains
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


Shadow economy in Armenia is assessed with the internal resources of the State Revenue Committee (SRC), a working group has been set up, and they are assessing sectoral shadow for the first time.

SRC Chairman Davit Ananyan told about the aforesaid to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.

Ananyan, however, did not give a number as to the extent of shadow economy in Armenia.

“It’s not so that it can be assessed in one or two months,” he added. “The working group is working, discussing the methodology; [but] I can’t give [any] preliminary information.

“For the first time, the working group shall give such an assessment with twenty types of activities.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
