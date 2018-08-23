Armenia revenue committee on tycoon MP’s sugar business: We inspected but didn’t find such thing within last 1 year

Within the past one year, no case was found—at the company belonging to the family of MP and businessman Samvel Aleksanyan—that he import sugar raw material, but show that the sugar was produced domestically.
Davit Ananyan, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee, told about the above-said to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government of Armenia.
“We inspected,” Ananyan said. “[But] we haven’t found such a thing at them within the last one year. The previous ones were an inspected period; that’s why we didn’t inspect. We don’t have legal grounds for re-inspection.”
At the time, then MP and incumbent Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan himself had stated that Samvel Aleksanyan imports sugar raw material, but shows that sugar is produced at his factory in Armenia.