Telegraph: Rise in Britain's population over 15 years was because of migration

More than 80 percent of the rise in Britain's over the past 15 years was because of migration, a new study has found, the Daily Telegraph said referring to the report of Migration Watch UK.
According to the source, the study was conduced from 2001 to 2016. The analysis showed that population growth was connected with migration, as 3.1 million migrants arrived in the UK during this period.
The Telegraph noted, 2.5 million children had at least one parent who was born abroad.
For 15 years, the number of people living in the UK has increased from 59.1 million to 65.7 million.
Moreover, 41% of the population growth from 2016 to 2017 was due to natural changes. Another 59% are connected with the process of international migration.