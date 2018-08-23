Trump explains why ex-employees make up stories about him

The US leader Donald Trump explained why his former lawyer Michael Cohen and the former head of his campaign headquarters, Paul Manafort make up stories about him.
According to him, Manafort and Cohen make up stories about him, because they want to reduce the prison terms.
“I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family. “Justice” took a 12 year old tax case, among other things, applied tremendous pressure on him and, unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to “break” - make up stories in order to get a “deal.” Such respect for a brave man!” Trump tweeted.