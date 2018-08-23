Italian Interior Minister intends to tighten policy towards immigrants

Italy's Interior Minister, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said that his goal is to carry out the most stringent policy regarding illegal immigrants arriving in the country by the example of the actions of the Australian authorities, which effectively blocked the access of boats with refugees to the Green Continent.

According to him, Italy is no longer a camp for the European refugees.

The politician did not permit the landing of migrants in the Sicilian port of Catania, which was delivered there on Monday by a ship of the Italian coast guard Diciotti, the Guardian reported.

Diciotti sailors brought on board 177 migrants on August 15 who suffered a disaster on a rubber boat in the Maltese territorial waters of the Mediterranean Sea. Valletta did not permit to deliver the rescued migrants to one of the ports of this island state.

After that, Diciotti stayed for five days in the zone of the Italian Lampedusa island, awaiting the decision of Rome, and only on Monday night delivered refugees to Sicily.

However, Salvini did not give permission to land migrants ashore and demanded to find solution of this problem at the European level. On Wednesday evening, for humanitarian reasons, the Italian authorities allowed 27 unaccompanied refugees to land ashore, but the remaining 150 migrants are still on board.