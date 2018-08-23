News
Thursday
August 23
News
Thursday
August 23
US, UK army representatives visit Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Representatives from the US and UK armed forces are in Armenia, at the invitation of the Human Rights and Good Behavior Center of the Ministry of Defense (MOD).

The objective of this visit is to hold expert discussions on several respective domains.

Head of the aforesaid center, Colonel Aleksandr Avetisyan, received the members of this delegation.

Also, the American and British experts visited the capital city Yerevan Garrison Hospital and the MOD Military Police, and observed the activities of the hotline of the MOD Human Rights and Good Behavior Center.

In addition, preliminary agreements were reached toward the further expansion and development of cooperation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
