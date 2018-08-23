Armenia PM: Police troops today are taking on very important mission (PHOTOS)

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Thursday attended the ceremony for seeing the first shift of the officers of the Police internal troops off to the country’s border.

“The police troops today are taking on a very important mission,” the PM said, in particular, welcoming the police officers heading to the border, informed the government news department. “And that mission is to render assistance to the army, armed forces of the Republic of Armenia in protection of the state borders of the Republic of Armenia.

“I believe this is a historic period (…) because I believe that the citizens of the Republic of Armenia should treat the police, anyone in a police uniform, as someone close.

“And what is happening today will, first of all, contribute to such perception of the police and the police troops.

“I’m confident that the police troops will carry out at a high level this accountable duty given to them.”