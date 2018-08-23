Armenia government: 2nd President to be provided office, furniture for another 5 years

The Government of Armenia on Thursday extended for five years the decision on providing second President Robert Kocharyan office space and furniture in capital city Yerevan.
The respective draft decision was on the agenda of Thursday’s Cabinet meeting—but among the non-reported matters.
This office space and furniture is provided to Kocharyan for gratuitous use, and in accordance with the law on normative legal acts.
In addition, funding is allocated each year from the state budget for leasing this office space.