SRC Chairman and Karabakh Finance Minister sign 2018-2020 programme of activities for cooperation and mutual assistance

YEREVAN.- A meeting took place on Thursday between the high rank leadership of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia and the Ministry of Finance of Artsakh in Yerevan. Paths to raise the efficiency of and prospects for cooperation between the authorized bodies of the two Armenian states in areas of tax and customs administration were discussed at the meeting.
The close cooperation of state revenue departments of Armenia and Artsakh has a long history, including mutual support in harmonization and dynamic development of state revenue administration, raising of state budget revenues, and protection of the legal interests of Armenian businessmen of the two states. In his welcome speech addressed to his Artsakhian partners the chairman of SRC restated the committee’s willingness to expand further the cooperation between the two departments in future.
In conclusion of the meeting, Chairman of SRC of Armenia Davit Ananyan and Minister of Finance of Artsakh Artur Harutyunyan signed 2018-2020 programme of activities for cooperation and mutual assistance between the administrations. The three-year cooperation programme envisages numerous activities in the areas of exchange of experience, knowledge and information and joint work. The sides stressed that they will continue cooperation with higher efficiency in the years to come.