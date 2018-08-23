NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 23.08.2018

Germany’s trade with Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan grew by 17.1 percent and reached €1.2 billion, the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations announced on Wednesday.
And from these three countries, Germany’s trade has increased the most with Armenia—by 41 percent, and reached up to €171 million.
The committee said that the political changes, which took place in Yerevan in Spring 2018, seem to contribute to the dynamic development of the economy.
The “Armenia’’ International Airports CSJC has issued a statement noting that second President Robert Kocharyan does not have and never had a share of Zvartnots International Airport of capital city Yerevan.
“Armenian International Company C.J.S.C. would like to state clearly that it is an open and transparent company which has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the Armenian economy that supported Armenia’s sustainable development over the last two decades. Mr. Robert Kocharyan does not have and has never had a share participation in the company.
The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Armenia has approved the day of election for Yerevan Council of Elders - September 23.
According to the approved procedure, the political forces participating in election must submit documents to the CEC by August 29.
At the moment, nine political forces announced their participation in forthcoming snap election for Yerevan Council of Elders.
The Armenian government will send a package of tax amendments to the National Assembly in September, head of the State Revenue Committee David Ananyan told reporters on Thursday.
Asked to comment whether it is planned to significantly alleviate the tax burden, David Ananyan noted that the government intends to submit to the National Assembly a package of reforms of the Tax Code to promote business.
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry՛s blacklisting of foreign citizens visiting Artsakh is a gross violation of the rights to free movement, Artsakh’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
The foreign ministry commented on Azerbaijan’s decision to blacklist member of Angela Merkel՛s ‘Christian Democratic Union’ Party, Albert Weiler.
In this regard, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian has invited Albert Weiler to visit Artsakh again at his convenience to discuss the issues of cooperation with the Germany-South Caucasus Parliamentary Group of the German Bundestag.