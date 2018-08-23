Karabakh FM receives delegation of Tufenkian Benevolent Foundation

STEPANAKERT.- Karabakh FM Masis Mayilyan received on Thursday the delegation of the Tufenkian Benevolent Foundation comprising Executive Director Raffi Doudaklian, member of the Board of Trustees Andranik Gasparian, and head of the Foundation Office in Artsakh Edwin Grigorian, the Artsakh MFA reported.
During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects of expanding the cooperation between the ministry and the Tufenkian Foundation, in particular, issues related to the Armenian Legal Project.
FM Mayilyan highly appreciated the 15-year activities of the Tufenkian Benevolent Foundation in Artsakh, stressing the significance of the programs on the settlement and proportional development of the Republic’s territories.