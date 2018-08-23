Armenian Prosecutor General and Iranian Ambassador discuss illegal drug trafficking and other legal issues

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan received on Thursday Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Seyyed Kazem Sajjad, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

The Ambassador congratulated the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Prosecutor's Office, praising the achievements of the two friendly countries' prosecutors since the independence of the Republic of Armenia, as well as the achievements in the improvement of the mechanisms for the transfers of criminals, as well as the close cooperation between the Armenian and Iranian law enforcement agencies in the fight against international crime.

Armenia's Prosecutor General, in his turn, attached importance to active contacts with Ambassador Seyyed Kazem Sajjad, which contributes to the operational solution to the problems of legal mutual assistance.

Artur Davtyan also noted that the high level meetings and regular dialogue between the prosecutors of both countries in international and bilateral formats create more prospects and opportunities for cooperation, aimed at the fight against illegal drug trafficking, other transnational crimes.