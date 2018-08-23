Nikol Pashinyan receives Foreign Ministers of Rwanda and Gabon

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received on Thursday Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo and Minister of Industry and Mines of Gabon Immongault Regis.

Prime Minister Pashinyan attached importance to the visit of the two African Foreign Ministers to Armenia, noting that the visit of such a high-ranking delegation is a good occasion to discuss issues related to the upcoming La Francophonie summit in Yerevan in October, to open a new page in the relations between Armenia and Africa, to exchange ideas on development of cooperation.

Rwandan Foreign Minister thanked Prime Minister Pashinyan for the reception and noted that he was impressed with the warm hospitality showed by Armenia. According to Louise Mushikiwabo, this is the high time for Armenia and the African states to give a new impetus to bilateral relations and take practical steps. He also noted that they are closly monitoring the Prime Minister's working activity and are impressed.

The interlocutors discussed a number of issues related to preparations for the upcoming La Francophonie summit . The prime minister underlined that holding the summit in Armenia is a great honor, and all the necessary work will be done to organize it properly and at a high level.