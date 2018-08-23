Donald Trump says economy would 'crash' if he were impeached

US President Donald Trump has claimed the US economy would collapse if he were impeached, in his first interview since his former lawyer implicated him in criminal activity, Telegraph reported.

"I will tell you what, if I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor, because without this thinking, you would see - you would see numbers that you wouldn't believe in reverse," Mr Trump said in a Thursday morning interview with Fox News.

Mr Trump was responding to a question on his mounting legal woes after his former attorney, Michael Cohen, said under oath that Mr Trump instructed him to commit a crime by breaking US campaign finance laws to make hush money payments to two women.

In his first comments on how the payments were made, Mr Trump sought to distance himself from Cohen, suggesting he had acted independently.

Asked whether he directed his lawyer to make the payments, the president said: “He made the deal. He made the deals.”