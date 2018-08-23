British Airways and Air France to suspend flights to Tehran

The last British Airways' flight to Tehran will be on September 22, with the return flight to London on September 23, while Air France cancels all flights to Tehran starting September 18, Sputnik reported.
"We are suspending our London to Tehran service as the operation is currently not commercially viable. We are sorry for any disruption this may cause to our customers' travel plans and we are in discussions with our partner airlines to offer customers rebooking options. Alternatively, they will be offered a full refund or the opportunity to bring their flights forward," the company said in a statement.
The airline stated the suspension of flights had nothing to do with Trump's imposition of new sanctions on Iran, which has impacted foreign businesses operating in the country, with many pulling out completely.
Air France has also announced that it will end flights to Tehran next month, noting that Tehran was airline's only destination in Iran after flights were resumed in 2016.
"We are canceling flights to Tehran for economic reasons starting September 18. The number of [ticket] bookings does not meet our expectations," the representative said adding that the destination ceased to be profitable.