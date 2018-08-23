Iranian FM: EU can offset Trump’s anti-Iran policies

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ghasemi said EU’s link to US can help the bloc offset Donald Trump’s policies to some degrees by introducing the US president to today’s realities of Iran and the Middle East, Mehr News Agency reported.

“Mr. Trump cannot do as he wishes all on his own,” said Ghasemi. “As we all witnessed, the US withdrawal from the JCPOA has isolated the country more than ever.”

“The circumstances in the region are highly complex and sensitive,” Ghasemi said, adding “even Trump himself has repeatedly noted that the US policies in the region have not been accurate, correct and complete, and despite the heavy costs, they did not achieve favorable results.”

The Iranian diplomat stressed the need for a serious reconsideration of policies among the American elite and government, adding “other countries, particularly the EU, as well as Russia and China, can impact the US behavior toward Iran on the global scene.”

“What matters is that Trump will be convinced and realize that the best condition for the US is a return to the JCPOA and the country's compliance with its commitments. US also needs to break the habit of imposing sanctions, which has usually ended up in failure,” Ghasemi concluded.

