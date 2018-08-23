News
Maria Zakharova speaks about possible meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs
Maria Zakharova speaks about possible meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova talked about the possible meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers during a weekly briefing.

Answering the question of a reporter of when the two FMs can meet in Moscow over Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement issue, Zakharova answered, “If there are meetings, we will inform about that. Our mediation efforts continue, we keep in touch with the sides at different formats. This is practically what we have for now”, she said.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
