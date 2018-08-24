Newspaper: “Dark clouds” building up over Armenia ex-police chief

YEREVAN. – “Dark clouds” are building up over previous Chief of Police Vladimir Gasparyan of the Republic of Armenia (RA), according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper.
“Hetq news website had publicized how RA former Chief of Police Vladimir Gasparyan has become the owner of a 3-million-[US]dollar-worth private house for [just] 200 thousand dollars.
“Zhoghovurd daily asked the RA Prosecutor General’s Office as to whether any step was being taken with the facts presented in this publicizing.
“In response to the query, the public relations department of the RA Prosecutor General’s Office informed that the [Hetq] article was sent to the consideration of the RA Special Investigation Service [(SIS)]; that is to say, it is not ruled out that the SIS, nonetheless, will file a criminal case against the former chief of police,” wrote Zhoghovurd.