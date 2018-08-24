Armenia’s Pashinyan congratulates Ukraine’s Poroshenko on Independence Day

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, on the occasion of Ukraine’s national holiday: Independence Day.
In his message, Pashinyan noted that age-old ties between the two peoples are a strong foundation for Armenia-Ukraine state cooperation.
Also, the Armenian PM underscored the further development of bilateral relations, and the implementation of prospective projects in economic and humanitarian domains.
In addition, Nikol Pashinyan expressed confidence that joint efforts will contribute to the discovery of the full potential of bilateral cooperation.