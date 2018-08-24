News
Orinats Yerkir Party to run in Yerevan municipal election
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Orinats Yerkir (Rule of Law) Party (RLP) of Armenia will run in the forthcoming snap election for the capital city Yerevan Council of Elders.

As per the statement which RLP has issued in this regard, the political board of this party has unanimously decided to participate in the Yerevan city council election to be conducted on September 23.

Orinats Yerkir will run in this ballot vote under the slogan, “It’s us and our Yerevan.”

Vice-chairman Mher Shahgeldyan will head the respective electoral list of Orinats Yerkir Party.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
